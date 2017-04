Jeep Yuntu Concept for Shanghai may have plug-in hybrid powertrain The Jeep Yunto Concept made its debut Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show, and it appears to be a plug-in hybrid. The automaker has been tight-lipped about the concept's drivetrain, but the vehicle on display in China clearly shows "PHEV" badges on the front doors. No surprise there, as the Chinese government is currently pushing alternative fuel...











Read More...



The Jeep Yunto Concept made its debut Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show, and it appears to be a plug-in hybrid. The automaker has been tight-lipped about the concept's drivetrain, but the vehicle on display in China clearly shows "PHEV" badges on the front doors. No surprise there, as the Chinese government is currently pushing alternative fuel...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com