Jeep finds green groove with 7-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV concept Jeep is flexing its green and connectivity chops at the Shanghai auto show with a luxury seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that could herald a new flagship for China, a key market for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand.













Read More...



Jeep is flexing its green and connectivity chops at the Shanghai auto show with a luxury seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that could herald a new flagship for China, a key market for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand.

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com