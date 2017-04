Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2017 - Day 1 Photo Recap Not only was this my first time in Moab, it was the first time traveling further west than Nashville, TN. What an incredible spot Moab is! Here are some of my photos from what was the hardest (and most fun) week of work in my life:



Day: Sunday, April 9th

Trail: Hell's Revenge

Rides: RIPP Superchargers, Rockstar Garage, Quadratec, Pathkiller (JKU with XJ front clip), among others.















































































More later



Other coverage here:



