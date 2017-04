Shudder while accelerating Went for a cruise down to the central coast over the long weekend and I noticed there is a slight shudder when accelerating either at high or low speed.. almost like its misfiring but it isn't, the revs remain constant I just feel a slight kick back n forth shuddering. Kinda hard to explain but could also be mistaken for a bumpy ride. It could be normal and i'm just not used to it since its my first time owning a 4WD after switching from a sedan which was quite low. Went for a cruise down to the central coast over the long weekend and I noticed there is a slight shudder when accelerating either at high or low speed.. almost like its misfiring but it isn't, the revs remain constant I just feel a slight kick back n forth shuddering. Kinda hard to explain but could also be mistaken for a bumpy ride. It could be normal and i'm just not used to it since its my first time owning a 4WD after switching from a sedan which was quite low.