WH radio replacement with gps + radio?? Hi all

I'm thinking of upgrading my existing radio, cd player with a replacement unit that includes a gps unit.

Any suggestions on what can be put where the existing unit sits that has all the bells & whistles including a off road capable gps mapping system would be greatly appreciated.

All advice will help. Hi allI'm thinking of upgrading my existing radio, cd player with a replacement unit that includes a gps unit.Any suggestions on what can be put where the existing unit sits that has all the bells & whistles including a off road capable gps mapping system would be greatly appreciated.All advice will help.

Cheers, Graeme



07 Anniv. CRD, ARB bar, TB-CRD2 chip, SWC, LRA tank, OME kit, snorkel, etc __________________