JK rep[airs with 4x4 Solutions Bundoora Well, the JK needed a new clutch so I had 4x4 Solutions Bundoora Melb do the work. I supplied the centerforce dual friction clutch, fly wheel and throwout bearing. They also replaced the leaking sump gasket and fitted new spark plugs (supplied by me). In the process I did not include oil and an oil filter so got stung a bit there. Also, needed new spark plug leads, so got stung there, too. I Have a supply of these in the garage; my fault should have thought ahead a bit better.



Anyway, very impressed with their approach and the work ethic and the quality of their work. I think mine was the first JK clutch they had replaced. This is the third for the vehicle: OE did 80000km, the next one (Centerforce )136000k and I have no idea how long this one will last. I do tow quite a lot.Neither clutch gave any warning of failing so I am happy that it did not happen along the Anne Beadell Track or some other desert place.



All up they charged me 9.5 hrs labour which I thought was reasonable. Plus the prices for the parts; already inflated by the stealership.



Just a recommendation from me, that's all!!





