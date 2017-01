4 X COOPER DISCOVERER AT3 on rims. Asking Price: $500 To Suit: XJ Size: 235/75/R15 Condition: Practicaly new. They only have maybe 200 odd km on 'em Location: CASINO NSW Near new Cooper AT3s.

235/75/15

on factory alloys. Rims could do with a clean, as there is a slow leak on two rims, that have been back to the fitter, twice. Haven't been back a 3rd time as car was crashed.

Tyres barely have a couple of hundred Ks on 'em.

Gotta go, as our house is for sale. Can't take 'em with us.....







Near new Cooper AT3s.235/75/15on factory alloys. Rims could do with a clean, as there is a slow leak on two rims, that have been back to the fitter, twice. Haven't been back a 3rd time as car was crashed.Tyres barely have a couple of hundred Ks on 'em.Gotta go, as our house is for sale. Can't take 'em with us.....

__________________