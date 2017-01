Cherokee Blackhawk Question Hi All, just bought a 2015 Cherokee Blackhawk from a dealer and was planning to head up to Bribie Island or maybe Straddie with it but keep getting told that I shouldn't put it on the beach.



The dealer told me it will be fine on the beach but don't do soft sand in it.



