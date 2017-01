Hankook dynapro at Asking Price: $200 To Suit: XJ Size: 235/75/R15 Condition: GOOD SECONDHAND Location: CASINO NSW A good second hand set of all terrains. Plenty of meat on these. On nice factory alloys. Gotta go as our place is for sale and these can't come with us....







A good second hand set of all terrains. Plenty of meat on these. On nice factory alloys. Gotta go as our place is for sale and these can't come with us....

__________________