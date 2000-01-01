Jeep Wrangler TJ 50mm Body lift 4wd selector help Hey everyone,

I have a 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ, bought it as a bit of a project. It already had a 50mm Body lift in it and the 4wd wasn't working he tells me. I checked it out at work and the 4wd selector rods weren't attached. It had some plate which was extended from the floor with the holes for the rod to go to the transfer case, also all the rubbers were flogged out. Tried for hours to use that extended plate and just wouldn't line up at all. Inside the car i found the standard plate so obviously he was trying to sort it out too. I have looked on the internet and found many things in the US like aftermarket dogleg rods which is easier to attach to the stick. I am hoping someone knows where i can find it here in Australia and how much. I live in Gold coast. I really would like to have a 4wd wrangler instead a 2wd version lol

Thanks everyone

Brendan Hey everyone,I have a 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ, bought it as a bit of a project. It already had a 50mm Body lift in it and the 4wd wasn't working he tells me. I checked it out at work and the 4wd selector rods weren't attached. It had some plate which was extended from the floor with the holes for the rod to go to the transfer case, also all the rubbers were flogged out. Tried for hours to use that extended plate and just wouldn't line up at all. Inside the car i found the standard plate so obviously he was trying to sort it out too. I have looked on the internet and found many things in the US like aftermarket dogleg rods which is easier to attach to the stick. I am hoping someone knows where i can find it here in Australia and how much. I live in Gold coast. I really would like to have a 4wd wrangler instead a 2wd version lolThanks everyoneBrendan