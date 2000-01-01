After reading the newest JP, I'm curious if anyone knows how much their Jeep weighs. For comparison, here are some stock weights I found:
Jeep Stock Weight (lb)
2007 Rubicon Unlimited 4300
2003 Rubicon 3800
YJ w/4.0 3028
CJ7 w/304 2742
If you know, please post with model of Jeep, and anything that might change the weight from stock (bumpers, winch, lift/tires, non-stock axles, skid plates, hard top, etc.) I imagine those who tow should have a pretty good idea of what their Jeep weighs. I don't know what mine weighs, but I'm guessing about 4000 (200 heavier then stock). Thanks in advance for the replies!