How much does YOUR Jeep weigh? After reading the newest JP, I'm curious if anyone knows how much their Jeep weighs. For comparison, here are some stock weights I found:



Jeep Stock Weight (lb)

2007 Rubicon Unlimited 4300

2003 Rubicon 3800

YJ w/4.0 3028

CJ7 w/304 2742





