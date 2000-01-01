Xj Cherokee 2.5td Parts Asking Price: 5.00 Condition: Used Location: Perth I have a stripped XJ cherokee motor 2.5 VM turbo diesel.



Original block snapped a crankshaft, I bought a second hand motor and borrowed the best bits from each one.



Have most parts bar crankshaft and manifolds available.



Turbo in V/G condition, was a spare and wasn't fitted to either of the motors. $300



Diesel Pump $100



Pistons $20 for the lot

Block $50 (no cylinder sleeves, can push out and reuse from another motor. Cylinder sleeves available will need to be honed, possible bored)

Rods $10

Camshafts $100

Heads, Condition good, no cracks visible. $200 for the lot

Rocker / sump covers $20 each

Water & oil pumps $10 each

Various brackets

Gearbox adapter plate $50

Rockers, pushrods etc all available (2 sets to choose from)



