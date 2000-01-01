I have a stripped XJ cherokee motor 2.5 VM turbo diesel.
Original block snapped a crankshaft, I bought a second hand motor and borrowed the best bits from each one.
Have most parts bar crankshaft and manifolds available.
Turbo in V/G condition, was a spare and wasn't fitted to either of the motors. $300
Diesel Pump $100
Pistons $20 for the lot
Block $50 (no cylinder sleeves, can push out and reuse from another motor. Cylinder sleeves available will need to be honed, possible bored)
Rods $10
Camshafts $100
Heads, Condition good, no cracks visible. $200 for the lot
Rocker / sump covers $20 each
Water & oil pumps $10 each
Various brackets
Gearbox adapter plate $50
Rockers, pushrods etc all available (2 sets to choose from)
Price listed was for one bolt. Please throw me a PM or a message here for a specific part and a price or make offers.