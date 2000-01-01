Will remove ad once sold, PM me for info/offers
Removed from car as too long for my lift kit
Replaced with same model but shorter, happy with how these ride
ideal for 4-6 inch lift
used for 25,000kms
all marks shown in photos (1st pic fronts of shocks - 2nd picture backs of shock)
Pic 1
Pic 2
Description:
The 2.0 Performance Series Shocks delivers race-dominating performance in a hassle free bolt-on package. Their heat-reducing design includes a metal-impacted aluminum shock body that dissipates heat faster than conventional steel. Inside the Internal Floating Piston (IFP) separates shock oil from a high-pressure nitrogen gas chamber that provides a predicable ride quality capable of handling the roughest road conditions. Combine these new technologies with a competitive price for a winning combination.
Specifications:
Body - Aluminum shock body dissipates heat three times faster than steel.
Components - Black anodized 6061-T6 billet aluminum
Shaft - 5/8" hard chrome plated heat treated alloy steel
Piston - Race-developed high-flow piston design
Valving - Application specific valving to maximize offroad performance
Seals - Redundant sealing pack system main seal, wiper seal, scraper seal
Oil - Specially formulated for ultimate performance at variable temperatures
Reservoir - Internal reservoir design separates shock oil from the high-pressure nitrogen
Adjustments:
Nitrogen pressure
Compression valving
Rebound valving