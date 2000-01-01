 Fox Shocks - Jeep Wrangler JK - set of 4 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
samft  samft is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Perth
Posts: 610
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 122
Liked 80 Times in 48 Posts
Default Fox Shocks - Jeep Wrangler JK - set of 4
Asking Price: $310
Condition: used - 25,000kms good condition
Location: Perth - pick up - or postage East around $60
Will remove ad once sold, PM me for info/offers


Removed from car as too long for my lift kit


Replaced with same model but shorter, happy with how these ride


ideal for 4-6 inch lift


used for 25,000kms


all marks shown in photos (1st pic fronts of shocks - 2nd picture backs of shock)

Pic 1

Pic 2

Description:


The 2.0 Performance Series Shocks delivers race-dominating performance in a hassle free bolt-on package. Their heat-reducing design includes a metal-impacted aluminum shock body that dissipates heat faster than conventional steel. Inside the Internal Floating Piston (IFP) separates shock oil from a high-pressure nitrogen gas chamber that provides a predicable ride quality capable of handling the roughest road conditions. Combine these new technologies with a competitive price for a winning combination.


Specifications:


Body - Aluminum shock body dissipates heat three times faster than steel.

Components - Black anodized 6061-T6 billet aluminum

Shaft - 5/8" hard chrome plated heat treated alloy steel

Piston - Race-developed high-flow piston design

Valving - Application specific valving to maximize offroad performance

Seals - Redundant sealing pack system main seal, wiper seal, scraper seal

Oil - Specially formulated for ultimate performance at variable temperatures

Reservoir - Internal reservoir design separates shock oil from the high-pressure nitrogen


Adjustments:


Nitrogen pressure

Compression valving

Rebound valving

