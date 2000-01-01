Fox Shocks - Jeep Wrangler JK - set of 4 Asking Price: $310 Condition: used - 25,000kms good condition Location: Perth - pick up - or postage East around $60 Will remove ad once sold, PM me for info/offers





Removed from car as too long for my lift kit





Replaced with same model but shorter, happy with how these ride





ideal for 4-6 inch lift





used for 25,000kms





all marks shown in photos (1st pic fronts of shocks - 2nd picture backs of shock)



Pic 1



Pic 2



Description:





The 2.0 Performance Series Shocks delivers race-dominating performance in a hassle free bolt-on package. Their heat-reducing design includes a metal-impacted aluminum shock body that dissipates heat faster than conventional steel. Inside the Internal Floating Piston (IFP) separates shock oil from a high-pressure nitrogen gas chamber that provides a predicable ride quality capable of handling the roughest road conditions. Combine these new technologies with a competitive price for a winning combination.





Specifications:





Body - Aluminum shock body dissipates heat three times faster than steel.



Components - Black anodized 6061-T6 billet aluminum



Shaft - 5/8" hard chrome plated heat treated alloy steel



Piston - Race-developed high-flow piston design



Valving - Application specific valving to maximize offroad performance



Seals - Redundant sealing pack system main seal, wiper seal, scraper seal



Oil - Specially formulated for ultimate performance at variable temperatures



Reservoir - Internal reservoir design separates shock oil from the high-pressure nitrogen





Adjustments:





Nitrogen pressure



Compression valving



