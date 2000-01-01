crdstu spings and shocks I have just bought a WH grand it has a ARB bulbar up front and it has CRDSTU springs and shocks installed. But the front seems very soft and bottoms out on speed bumps.

Is the normal or should they be firmer.



I know they do 2 different spring rates, but do the springs have a ID number on them the say what springs I have.



The back has airbags in the rear and sit way to high in the rear end.

(looks silly)

The airbags have a big plastic spacer about 2inches tall at the top of the bag what I have not seen before, I have installed a few airbags in different vehicle's before including my JK and never seen this large plastic spacer.



