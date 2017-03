JKU outback solutions drawer setup Asking Price: 1500 Condition: Used but great condition Location: Capalaba Selling my drawer set up as I need the money for a holiday and have been toying with another rear storage idea I would like to make. These drawers have been professionally modified to suit a dual battery system in the right hand pocket. You can still fit a full recovery kit in the smaller left hand side. The top of the drawers has the fridge slide also. Please contact Jake on 0433720605 if interested. Selling my drawer set up as I need the money for a holiday and have been toying with another rear storage idea I would like to make. These drawers have been professionally modified to suit a dual battery system in the right hand pocket. You can still fit a full recovery kit in the smaller left hand side. The top of the drawers has the fridge slide also. Please contact Jake on 0433720605 if interested.