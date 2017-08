Fuel Filter Caps Has anyone found a replacement fuel filter cap. The replacement Ryco filters come without the caps and you reuse the old caps.



I had my second incident with a leak at the hex head of the plastic caps the other day. I only hand tighten these with 27mm socket and T bar. I feel these caps are really only a one use item not to be reused.



