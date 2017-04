Jeep Yuntu hybrid concept may foreshadow future Chinese 7-seater SUV Jeep has yanked the veil off of its 2017 Shanghai auto show debut, dubbed the Yuntu hybrid concept. The Yuntu concept, Chinese for "cloud," may preview a China-exclusive vehicle, representing the brand's largest SUV offering. Combining future-forward design cues with classic Jeep elements, the Yuntu concept checks all the right boxes to satisfy...











Read More...



Jeep has yanked the veil off of its 2017 Shanghai auto show debut, dubbed the Yuntu hybrid concept. The Yuntu concept, Chinese for "cloud," may preview a China-exclusive vehicle, representing the brand's largest SUV offering. Combining future-forward design cues with classic Jeep elements, the Yuntu concept checks all the right boxes to satisfy...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com