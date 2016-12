Wanted YJ family style roll bar...& Jeep J10 parts To Suit: My Jeep 1980 CJ7.... Location: Just north of Canberra.. Hi, I am chasing a Jeep YJ familiy style roll bar. Willing to cover all transport costs..

Also looking for stock CJ/J10 wheels and original rear ute tub (well back).



