PCM Software Fix for Noisy Thermal Fan (S49) NOW AVAILABLE!! Hi Guys,



The PCM Software fix for the noisy Thermal Fan (after the S49 recall), is now available.



Got ours booked in for next Thu.



Let's hope this is the end of it and nothing else plays up after this update!



Cheers,

Benn0