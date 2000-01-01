Resetting "oil service due" reminder Had Mine serviced yesterday by my local mechanic and the oil service due warning had been on in the EVIC for a week prior. Got home last night and tried to reset it following the instructions in the manual and it doesn't work.

Tried several more times this afternoon following the technique in the owners manual without success. The only thing I am unsure of is when it states to depress the accelerator slowly 3 times in 10 seconds, is how slowly is slowly?



tried many different speeds to no avail. starting to get a bit irritated by this.

Any other advice?



Cheers,





Update.

Found a different sequence to that listed in the owners manual.

1. Cycle the ignition to the ON/RUN position (do not start the car)

2. Fully depress the accelerator pedal and keep it fully depressed for at least 30 seconds

3. Press and release the brake pedal 6 times whilst holding down the accelerator pedal

4. Perform one ignition ON/OFF cycle, start the engine and verify that the reminder has been reset. Had Mine serviced yesterday by my local mechanic and the oil service due warning had been on in the EVIC for a week prior. Got home last night and tried to reset it following the instructions in the manual and it doesn't work.Tried several more times this afternoon following the technique in the owners manual without success. The only thing I am unsure of is when it states to depress the accelerator slowly 3 times in 10 seconds, is how slowly is slowly?tried many different speeds to no avail. starting to get a bit irritated by this.Any other advice?Cheers,Update.Found a different sequence to that listed in the owners manual.1. Cycle the ignition to the ON/RUN position (do not start the car)2. Fully depress the accelerator pedal and keep it fully depressed for at least 30 seconds3. Press and release the brake pedal 6 times whilst holding down the accelerator pedal4. Perform one ignition ON/OFF cycle, start the engine and verify that the reminder has been reset. __________________

MY12 WK2 Overland CRD in Mineral Grey

Outlaw 4x4 diesel chip

3" exhaust

SRT Goliaths + 18's Last edited by Matty4; 1 Hour Ago at 05:56 PM . Reason: Added further info