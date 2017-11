new to this form from South Africa Good day all. I live in Cape Town and joined this forum because the Jeep forums in South Africa do not have many postings regarding the WK hemis.

Presently I have a 2008 WK 5.7 hemi and drove a 3.7V6 WK before this one.

Thanks for allowing my membership Good day all. I live in Cape Town and joined this forum because the Jeep forums in South Africa do not have many postings regarding the WK hemis.Presently I have a 2008 WK 5.7 hemi and drove a 3.7V6 WK before this one.Thanks for allowing my membership __________________





5.7 hemi, OME lift Likes: (1)

Clarky