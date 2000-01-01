Can anyone help me??? Hey guys I'm a new member but I signed up cause its first time I've owned a jeep and recently I've started having issues with it its a 1999 Cherokee xj its running little ruff and I don't wanna go spending a lot of cash replacing random parts if someone has had the issue before anyways here's what's it doing.



