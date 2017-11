Selling CJ6, Hardtop, J20 diffs Selling my 74 CJ6, AMC 290, 5 speed manual (ID unknown, it has an odd shift pattern), Dana 20, Dana diffs.

Also selling a Meyer Cabs Hardtop that came off this car, a pair of J20 8 stud diffs, Dana 44 and full floating Dana 60, 3.7 ratio and a T18 gearbox out of a CJ, poor condition but I need to confirm 1st gear ratio.



https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/ruth...cj6/1164682856





