advice needed - 96 xj sport for towing boat Hi All,



First post here and would love some advice.

I have a 96 xj sport with stock rear leafs (sagging a lot) and intend to tow a 1500kg boat (100kg down on tow ball) 20km every 2 weeks, other driving is maybe 150km/week. wondering what people reccomend for replacement rear leafs for the least cost? i have seen efs for around $425 and some from 4x4point for $370 (delivered). Located in wollongong if anyone has used leafs in good condition?



Cheers. Hi All,First post here and would love some advice.I have a 96 xj sport with stock rear leafs (sagging a lot) and intend to tow a 1500kg boat (100kg down on tow ball) 20km every 2 weeks, other driving is maybe 150km/week. wondering what people reccomend for replacement rear leafs for the least cost? i have seen efs for around $425 and some from 4x4point for $370 (delivered). Located in wollongong if anyone has used leafs in good condition?Cheers.