1 Hour Ago
I am seling my WJ Overland
I might have posted the wrong section, if I have I apologise, please direct me to the right section.
OK, So as the title says, I am selling my WJ Overland (04), VERY clean (couple of stone chips as to expected of its age), but no panel damage (they are straight as an arrow), 4.7 HO and Quadra-Drive, runs like a dream, Has all the goodies on it, full electrics, sunroof, brake assisted towing, woodgrain and leather etc. has a 2" OME lift but will have stock tyres (I am taking the 32's with me).
It has a couple of issues (hence the price) and is sold as is (no roady), issues are as follows, heated seats don't work (an easy fix), cruise control doesn't work (Quoted $100-$150 to fix), there is an electrical issue, (power windows and mirrors have just stopped working), this was like this when I got the car, I had it fixed (it was a broken wire in the drivers door), but it seems to have just come back and last but not least, it has an intermittent shudder in the front end (occasionally) at around 80kms, its not present with the bigger tyres, but its definitely there.
this thing is really clean and runs really well, I paid $8k for it 8 months ago and have barely driven it, it has 2 years left on an aftermarket warranty I purchased, reg not due until next year.
I have aftermarket lights on it that are not included in the sale (but can be purchased for $300), otherwise I will be putting the stockies back in..
I am hoping to get $4k for it (I need to move it on as I have gone back to a JK). It really is a great vehicle, it just needs a little attention.
I am open to reasonable offers, feel free to call me for more info, or more pics. 0466 090 259
Thanks for reading.
Cheers Glenn.
41 Minutes Ago
Quote:
Originally Posted by JK_Renegade
Any death wobble?
22 Minutes Ago
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tyvokka
Any death wobble?
With stock tyres I had a couple of death wobble attacks at around 80kms, but since the bigger tyres went on its stopped (or has been masked at least), the front end needs to be looked at for sure.. I don't have the expertise or time to fix it, but as mentioned, I have priced accordingly
Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
18 Minutes Ago
.
Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk
