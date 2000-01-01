Can someone please help identify this part? G'day everyone,



Just had an auxiliary fuel tank added to my JK through ARB on Friday and when I collected the vehicle the sales fella advised that I had an issue with the original tank which might be the breather. I have attached a photo which they took for me and which will now need to be replaced. By they way definitely not an issue caused by ARB as I could smell fuel for at least 12 months now but could never isolate the problem. It was by pure chance that having an extra tank added is why they spotted the problem.



Any assistance on identifying the part would be great. I think its the breather and not the pump.



Cheers!



EDIT: Sorry the image is sideways and I can't rotate it.



G'day everyone,Just had an auxiliary fuel tank added to my JK through ARB on Friday and when I collected the vehicle the sales fella advised that I had an issue with the original tank which might be the breather. I have attached a photo which they took for me and which will now need to be replaced. By they way definitely not an issue caused by ARB as I could smell fuel for at least 12 months now but could never isolate the problem. It was by pure chance that having an extra tank added is why they spotted the problem.Any assistance on identifying the part would be great. I think its the breather and not the pump.Cheers!EDIT: Sorry the image is sideways and I can't rotate it.