Supercharged JK Asking Price: 26,990 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler JKU Year: 2009 Condition: Mint Odometer KM: 141,000 Rego State: 1DON 049 W.A Vehicle relocated to Ellenbrook, Perth

Supercharged Jeep Wrangler

141,000 km

6 speed manual

4.5" synergy lift kit new with all steering and front end just replaced

Magnuson super-charger ~300hp fitted looks factory 20,000km ago

Upgraded injectors and intercooler - part of kit from states - $10k fitted

Twin optima d34 batteries

Uneek double battery tray

Brand new steering box

Brand new Teraflex front diff housing with all the fruit D30

4.56 Yukon upgraded diffs and gears with front eaton e-locker

5 x 315/ 75r 16 Cooper discoverer S/T 50%

5 x 16x8.5 eagle alloys

AEV front bar with 12000 lb winch

Custom rear bar with tyre carrier

New Drifta drawers with inbuilt table and fridge slide top of the range

Rhino back bone roof rack flat for roof top tent

51" light bar

Soft top never fitted included

Plus lots more.







Cheers for looking,

