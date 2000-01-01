Vehicle relocated to Ellenbrook, Perth
Supercharged Jeep Wrangler
141,000 km
6 speed manual
4.5" synergy lift kit new with all steering and front end just replaced
Magnuson super-charger ~300hp fitted looks factory 20,000km ago
Upgraded injectors and intercooler - part of kit from states - $10k fitted
Twin optima d34 batteries
Uneek double battery tray
Brand new steering box
Brand new Teraflex front diff housing with all the fruit D30
4.56 Yukon upgraded diffs and gears with front eaton e-locker
5 x 315/ 75r 16 Cooper discoverer S/T 50%
5 x 16x8.5 eagle alloys
AEV front bar with 12000 lb winch
Custom rear bar with tyre carrier
New Drifta drawers with inbuilt table and fridge slide top of the range
Rhino back bone roof rack flat for roof top tent
51" light bar
Soft top never fitted included
Plus lots more.
Cheers for looking,
Jason