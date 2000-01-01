 Supercharged JK - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page Supercharged JK


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 32 Minutes Ago
Gorey1  Gorey1 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Perth, W.A
Posts: 8
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Supercharged JK
Asking Price: 26,990
Make: Jeep
Model: Wrangler JKU
Year: 2009
Condition: Mint
Odometer KM: 141,000
Rego State: 1DON 049 W.A
Vehicle relocated to Ellenbrook, Perth
Supercharged Jeep Wrangler
141,000 km
6 speed manual
4.5" synergy lift kit new with all steering and front end just replaced
Magnuson super-charger ~300hp fitted looks factory 20,000km ago
Upgraded injectors and intercooler - part of kit from states - $10k fitted
Twin optima d34 batteries
Uneek double battery tray
Brand new steering box
Brand new Teraflex front diff housing with all the fruit D30
4.56 Yukon upgraded diffs and gears with front eaton e-locker
5 x 315/ 75r 16 Cooper discoverer S/T 50%
5 x 16x8.5 eagle alloys
AEV front bar with 12000 lb winch
Custom rear bar with tyre carrier
New Drifta drawers with inbuilt table and fridge slide top of the range
Rhino back bone roof rack flat for roof top tent
51" light bar
Soft top never fitted included
Plus lots more.



Cheers for looking,
Jason
Attached Thumbnails
engine 1.jpg   cp4777153737349558760.jpg   IMG_1685.jpg   IMG_5115.jpg   rhs.jpg  

__________________
[/SIGPIC]

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:48 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=