4 30x9.5 r15 Yokohama Geolanders and wheels Asking Price: $375 To Suit: TJ Size: 30x9.5 r15 Condition: near new Location: Sydney I bought these to get my TJ road legal and then sold my TJ shortly after. They are mounted on standard TJ wheels.



the tyres have great tread and still have the little things on the sides.



