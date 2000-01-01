Diesel fuel overheating Our recently acquired Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited MY13 died twice on us after towing a lightly loaded horse float for about 6 hours. Thank heavens no horses on board! Jeep Dubbo didn't find anything wrong with it. Moree NMRA guy diagnosed overheated diesel fuel which affects the "suction control valve". Advised to drive with as full a tank as possible to prevent overheating. We can't demonstrate the problem to Jeep Southport QLD and they refuse to change suction valve. Has anyone got a suggestion to keep fuel cool or is this a common problem. Any "fuel coolers" which can be installed?

