4 Hours Ago
WH Auto Trans Leak
Hi all. Currently have a frustrating fluid leak from the Auto.

Have changed the gasket twice with my mechanic now but is still leaking...issue is that neither of us can seem to locate where the leak is coming from! It is collecting on the bottom of the pan at the back, but can't feel or see around the pan/gasket where it might be coming from. And can't feel it coming from higher than the pan.

Anyone else had a similar problem and managed to find and fix it? Next step we are looking to try is some sort ofgasket goo/silocone!

Thanks!

(ps, if there is a thread already, please let me know...searched for a bit but couldn't find anything)

3 Hours Ago
Default
If your's is a CRD with the NAG1
Rear left of the transmission is the park interlock mechanism
Check out this thread for photo

Cheers
3 Hours Ago
HI Berko

Check this TSB out this maybe your issue, there was a recall for it but maybe yours got missed. its for the NAG1 trans behind the CRD and the Hemi

http://australiancar.reviews/_pdfs/C...-002-05REV.pdf

also check around where the dip stick tube goes in there was an issues with them as well

hope this helps
