WH Auto Trans Leak Hi all. Currently have a frustrating fluid leak from the Auto.



Have changed the gasket twice with my mechanic now but is still leaking...issue is that neither of us can seem to locate where the leak is coming from! It is collecting on the bottom of the pan at the back, but can't feel or see around the pan/gasket where it might be coming from. And can't feel it coming from higher than the pan.



Anyone else had a similar problem and managed to find and fix it? Next step we are looking to try is some sort ofgasket goo/silocone!



Thanks!



