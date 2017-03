95 Cherokee Sport Speed Warning Buzzer Hi, I am after some info on where the speed warning? buzzer is on a 1995 Cherokee Sport gold badge edition.

I can't even do the speed limit before this buzzer starts going off, and gets louder the faster you go.

From what I can gather, it appears to be somewhere between the radio and glovebox. If I can find it, I want to pull it out permanently.

Anyone able to help?

