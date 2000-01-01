Sh*tbox Rally - Tow Pro Elite Raffle - raising money for the cancer council Hey All,



A mate and I are doing the sh*tbox rally this year where we will be travelling from Adelaide to Cairns via central Australia. We'll be covering tracks like the oodnadatta track and the plenty hwy, and believe it or not we'll be doing this in a car worth less than $1,000



The awesome team at Redarc have generously donated a Redarc Two Pro Elite for us to raffle off. All money raised goes to the cancer council.



So if you haven't already got an electric brake controller then enter for your chance to win the best controller on the market. - And if you do already have one - then make a donation anyway



To Enter: Simply make a donation of $5 or more to our everyday hero page and put "Redarc" in the comments



Each $5 gets you one entry (eg donate $20 and you get 4 entries)



Raffle will be drawn live on Facebook on Easter Sunday



Donate here:



You can follow us via







Thanks for your support and good luck!



