My 2007 JKU had issues with the JW Speaker rear tail lights hyperflashing after 5-10 flashes on the indicator, shorter if you have your foot on the brake. (apparently the 07's, or a batch of 07's are a little sensitive on the resistance) Putting this up here so it's searchable as i didn't find much on the net regarding which resistor to put in. JW Speaker's website is also pretty vague on hyperflashing.



Ordered some higher quality resistors pictured below 50W 7.5ohm from Xenon Depot and they have fixed the problem. I ordered with the pigtail option so removal of the lights was a bit easier, soldered them in and also cleaned up the wiring with some 4mm spiral wrap.



