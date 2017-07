Quote: Originally Posted by Scissors Hello All! I have a WK 2 2014 and it is going great. Looking forward to learning more! Firstly, was hoping someone maybe able to help me with "updating" my Sat Nav software. It is the factory unit. Please PM me.



Secondly, I am interested in finding out how to setup front recovery hooks?



Look forward to hearing from you. Scissors.



Morning...



love to also hear about the sat Nav "update"



I have installed uneek front recovery points nice and easy and appropriately priced ... and red in colour so looks good too







