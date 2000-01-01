XJ Cherokee x2 ITEM:

1x 1995 XJ Cherokee, + 1x 1996 XJ Cherokee



LOCATION:

Casino NSW



CONDITION:

1995- Good body, average paint, average interior. Motor and trans is out but available. Stock standard. Transfer unavailable.

1996- From 'A' pillar back, good condition. Excellent limited interior, seat motors a bit sticky. Still runs although been front ended and set airbag off.

New Cooper tyres NOT included. UHF NOT included. Stock standard. Was an excellent running XJ until accident.

The two of these would make an excellent XJ.



APPROX SHIPPING COSTS:

NO POSTAGE







VERY TIGHT TIME-FRAME.

I'm moving and must be cleared out end of March.

I really don't want to see this all this at the rubbish dump!!!



I know I live in the boonies, but surely somebody needs/wants an XJ project??? enough that a road trip is no object...



