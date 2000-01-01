Hey guys, im looking to do some Christmas shopping for my car and from what I've worked out in my budget wanted some advice if anyone has used these items before and if there is a similar priced equivalent,
1stly dobinsons 2" lift (even thought it says 45mm) no bull bar or Tyre carrier or plan on doing any towing but have been told to go for the HD springs anyways, can i get some input on that?
2ndly just put a snorkel in want to upgrade the filter in the air box was thinking BMC or K&N but have read a lot of WK's having issues with them so wondering if that all just BS and if not whats a good dry filter equivalent to look for that's not going to cost over $100?
3rdly read about wrangler wheels fitting on the WH's just wondering which model wrangler do they have to be from? and if i was to try go 32" or 33" wheels is that possible with a 2" lift?
and lastly UHF radios where can we mount them up on the WH's as im not finding much room to mount it leaving me baffled on where to put it now