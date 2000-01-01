Quote: Originally Posted by Mr_TT-89 1stly dobinsons 2" lift (even thought it says 45mm) no bull bar or Tyre carrier or plan on doing any towing but have been told to go for the HD springs anyways, can i get some input on that? Don't fit HD springs if there is no added weight, I changed out my HD rear springs to MD because the ride was too harsh & forget about any rear articulation with unloaded HD springs.



Quote: Originally Posted by Mr_TT-89 ndly just put a snorkel in want to upgrade the filter in the air box was thinking BMC or K&N but have read a lot of WK's having issues with them so wondering if that all just BS and if not whats a good dry filter equivalent to look for that's not going to cost over $100? Not just Grands but any modern vehicle with a MAF sensor can be affected by wet/oiled air filters, if you are very careful they do work but if over oiled the MAF can be affected by oil residue causing the engine light to come on & poor fuel economy.

There are 2 sensors in & close to the filter in a Grand, the intake pressure sensor in the air box lid & the MAF about 6" down the intake pipe.

I am using a dry washable filter made by aFe, cant claim any performance benefits but have saved a bit by not having to replace it.

There is a lot of opinion that paper filters are still best for dusty off road situations.



Quote: Originally Posted by Mr_TT-89 3rdly read about wrangler wheels fitting on the WH's just wondering which model wrangler do they have to be from? and if i was to try go 32" or 33" wheels is that possible with a 2" lift?

Won't get 33"s under a 2" lift no mater the rim. 3" to 4" for that.

Stock Wrangler rims (Moab) will foul on the front brake 99% of the time, a few have been "lucky" to find some that clear but only by a mm or 2 which I think is still too close for off road duties.



2015 up Rubicon rims



apparently fit with enough clearance (but I haven't personally seen them on a Grand, only pic's)



Wrangler Overland (Sahara in the usa) 18" rims fit as well





Commander rims do fit with plenty of clearance (I have had them)



All are +44 offset compared to the Grand +51 offset giving you 7mm more clearance at the top ball joint (enough to safely fit aggressive 265 tyres)











Quote: Originally Posted by Mr_TT-89 and lastly UHF radios where can we mount them up on the WH's as im not finding much room to mount it leaving me baffled on where to put it now Depends on your year model?I have a 2006 & fitted mine here





Bit of a pain to see while driving but I usually set & forget, one with all the controls on the mike would be better I guess.





http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/showthread.php?t=146135

