Behind the Wheel of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL is right around the corner, and Truck Trend Network and Four Wheeler Network Content Director Sean P. Holman and Jp Magazine Editor Rick Péwé are both driving it as you read this, some of the few chosen to drive it first.



Holman and Péwé are running the Wrangler JL through its paces on an off-road overlanding trip in an undisclosed location, but unfortunately, they’re not allowed to tell us much. What they can say is that they had high expectations for the new Wrangler, and they’re not disappointed.



So, new JL features - do you have a hit or miss so far, or are you waiting for the Wrangler to reach dealer lots before making up your mind?



We're interested in that 'Open Air' top mode and to see how the aftermarket reacts. Plus, we are intrigued with the easier-to-fold down windshield, and how it will be embraced by the wheeling crowd, as well as what kinds of aftermarket products may evolve to enhance that feature. Maybe a quick release kit like what has been created for JK hardtops?



On the flip side, we're not sure about those flare-embedded turn signals which may add some extra install time for aftermarket flares. We'll take a live look at the LA press conference to get a better idea. Also, while we understand the wiring logistics of placing the power window controls in the center stack, we'd love to get them back on the door. Some of us can't be the only ones who - even after all these years - still sometimes reach for the door when the window needs to come down.



We’ll know more about their trip in a couple of weeks, and we’re excited to tell you all about the new Wrangler and its 3.6L V-6 and 2.0L I-4. Holman and Péwé’s first drive report is expected later this month, so tune in then!















Share your thoughts below!

