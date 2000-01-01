 Behind the Wheel of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page Behind the Wheel of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,787
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 758
Liked 806 Times in 450 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Behind the Wheel of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL

<br /> 2018 JL Wrangler official The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL is right around the corner, and Truck Trend Network and Four Wheeler Network Content Director Sean P. Holman and Jp Magazine Editor Rick Péwé are both driving it as you read this, some of the few chosen to drive it first.

Holman and Péwé are running the Wrangler JL through its paces on an off-road overlanding trip in an undisclosed location, but unfortunately, they’re not allowed to tell us much. What they can say is that they had high expectations for the new Wrangler, and they’re not disappointed.

So, new JL features - do you have a hit or miss so far, or are you waiting for the Wrangler to reach dealer lots before making up your mind?

We're interested in that 'Open Air' top mode and to see how the aftermarket reacts. Plus, we are intrigued with the easier-to-fold down windshield, and how it will be embraced by the wheeling crowd, as well as what kinds of aftermarket products may evolve to enhance that feature. Maybe a quick release kit like what has been created for JK hardtops?

On the flip side, we're not sure about those flare-embedded turn signals which may add some extra install time for aftermarket flares. We'll take a live look at the LA press conference to get a better idea. Also, while we understand the wiring logistics of placing the power window controls in the center stack, we'd love to get them back on the door. Some of us can't be the only ones who - even after all these years - still sometimes reach for the door when the window needs to come down.

We’ll know more about their trip in a couple of weeks, and we’re excited to tell you all about the new Wrangler and its 3.6L V-6 and 2.0L I-4. Holman and Péwé’s first drive report is expected later this month, so tune in then!







Share your thoughts below!

__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com
Wiseguy Pizzeria Thailand
Last edited by Jimmyb; 1 Hour Ago at 04:05 PM.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:11 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=