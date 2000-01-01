 Thinking of buying a JKU to replace my Patrol - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Thinking of buying a JKU to replace my Patrol


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 24 Minutes Ago
acs85  acs85 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default Thinking of buying a JKU to replace my Patrol
Hi all.

I'm thinking of buying a '13 JKU 3.6L to replace my '99 Patrol 2.8L diesel. I like what I see with the JKU, the aftermarket options are huge, and I'm really keen to get into a 4WD with a bit more power. I'm also hesitant to let go of my Patrol because I know it inside and out, I've done nearly all the work on it myself over the last 3 years.

My only concern with the JKU is the storage space. My Patrol has a heap of room in the cargo bay plus full size roof racks - plenty of room for the three of us (2 adults + 1 kiddo) to go camping for a few days. Typically we'd pack a 40L Waeco fridge, 200W solar panels, king-sized swag, small dome tent, gazebo, a Rhino box of kitchen gear/utensils/hatchets/gas stove/etc, an axe/chainsaw, etc. Sometimes we even chuck the Bushranger canoe on the roof racks, it's a hefty 3-person 40kg canoe.

So would it be possible to pack like this in a JKU? Would a 40L Waeco fit in the back with a dual battery?

Generally, what kind of weight can the roof racks hold, would the canoe be an issue?

And if anyone's come from a Patrol or Landy to a JKU, happy to hear any other advice you've got.

Cheers!

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 09:15 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=