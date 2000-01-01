Thinking of buying a JKU to replace my Patrol Hi all.



I'm thinking of buying a '13 JKU 3.6L to replace my '99 Patrol 2.8L diesel. I like what I see with the JKU, the aftermarket options are huge, and I'm really keen to get into a 4WD with a bit more power. I'm also hesitant to let go of my Patrol because I know it inside and out, I've done nearly all the work on it myself over the last 3 years.



My only concern with the JKU is the storage space. My Patrol has a heap of room in the cargo bay plus full size roof racks - plenty of room for the three of us (2 adults + 1 kiddo) to go camping for a few days. Typically we'd pack a 40L Waeco fridge, 200W solar panels, king-sized swag, small dome tent, gazebo, a Rhino box of kitchen gear/utensils/hatchets/gas stove/etc, an axe/chainsaw, etc. Sometimes we even chuck the Bushranger canoe on the roof racks, it's a hefty 3-person 40kg canoe.



So would it be possible to pack like this in a JKU? Would a 40L Waeco fit in the back with a dual battery?



Generally, what kind of weight can the roof racks hold, would the canoe be an issue?



And if anyone's come from a Patrol or Landy to a JKU, happy to hear any other advice you've got.



