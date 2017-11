I did it 2 weeks ago in the Commander with a 2" lift and 265/50 20s with ATs no problem. We also had a stock std Ford Escape with us. It's been graded and nowhere near as nasty as I've seen it in the past.

Billy Goats doesn't have and crossings itself, but if your coming in from Talbotville you'll do three crossings and the deepest just touched the top of my std front bar.

Keep going onto The Pinnicals too, a terrific view from the fire lookout!



Cheers.