SRS Air Bag warning light 1995 XJ Cherokee Sport Hi all. Inquiring for a friend here, does the XJ Cherokee 1995 have the SRS light in the dash, and is it meant to come on when the key is on before start?, no SRS light comes on with my XJ. Reason for asking is he is pitting the vehicle for rego and the garage told him that the SRS light should come on before starting, so he wouldn't pass it for rego.