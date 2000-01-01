 2012 Track Mate camper built for a JK! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Misc items non Jeep
Reload this Page 2012 Track Mate camper built for a JK!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
FireTruck's Avatar
FireTruck  FireTruck is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Posts: 902
Likes: 0
Liked 5 Times in 3 Posts
Default 2012 Track Mate camper built for a JK!
Asking Price: $19,000
Condition: Immaculate
Location: Mt Waverley (Melbourne)
ITEM: 2012 Track Mate Camper Trailer

TO SUIT: You can tow it with anything... but it was built to use the same bolt pattern as a JK (5 on 5), so you can use the spare on your JK if you get really stuck.
With MC2 independent coil and shocks suspension, 33" mud tyres, and a DO35 coupler, this camper is set up to go almost anywhere!
Hannibal HRT16-15 tent tourer (roof top tent, can be removed to go on your car), 1.6m (king size width, longer than king size mattress), custom annex walls, CGear floor). Sleeps 2 in the top tent, and room for another in the annex below. 47L ARB fridge/freezer 70L water tank with electric & hand pump.
Stainless steel bench top kitchen with 2 burners, removable plastic sink, cutlery draw, storage draw, integrated towel rack and shelf, and 4L gas bottle (can carry 2 x 4L bottles).
Mk3 half front box (Canning) with fridge compartment (with integrated dust filters), area for storage box or 5 x 20L jerry cans, and spare tyre carrier. 2 x 105Ah batteries, inverter, 12V charger, 240V charger.
285/70R17 (33") Mickey Thompson MTZ mud tyres (2 x 95% new, 1 x 100% new) on steel wheels with 5 on 5" bolt pattern (same as JK).
Lots of storage space in trailer, and around trailer. Can convert to a 'regular' trailer - flexibility to get as much use from the setup as possible.

CONDITION: Very well maintained, low km, never been off-road, almost no stone chips, always garaged, in near show room condition.

REASON FOR SELLING: Moving overseas

PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $19,000 (or buy it with my JKU as a package for $65k! It will be up for sale soon as well, so grab yourself an unbeatable combo deal... see details on my build in my build thread in my sig).

LOCATION: Mt Waverley, VIC (Melbourne)









__________________
MY'13 JKU Rubi

Build thread:
http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=121388
Last edited by FireTruck; 15 Minutes Ago at 06:20 PM. Reason: wrong package price - sorry

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 06:35 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=