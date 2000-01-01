ITEM: 2012 Track Mate Camper Trailer
TO SUIT: You can tow it with anything... but it was built to use the same bolt pattern as a JK (5 on 5), so you can use the spare on your JK if you get really stuck.
With MC2 independent coil and shocks suspension, 33" mud tyres, and a DO35 coupler, this camper is set up to go almost anywhere!
Hannibal HRT16-15 tent tourer (roof top tent, can be removed to go on your car), 1.6m (king size width, longer than king size mattress), custom annex walls, CGear floor). Sleeps 2 in the top tent, and room for another in the annex below. 47L ARB fridge/freezer 70L water tank with electric & hand pump.
Stainless steel bench top kitchen with 2 burners, removable plastic sink, cutlery draw, storage draw, integrated towel rack and shelf, and 4L gas bottle (can carry 2 x 4L bottles).
Mk3 half front box (Canning) with fridge compartment (with integrated dust filters), area for storage box or 5 x 20L jerry cans, and spare tyre carrier. 2 x 105Ah batteries, inverter, 12V charger, 240V charger.
285/70R17 (33") Mickey Thompson MTZ mud tyres (2 x 95% new, 1 x 100% new) on steel wheels with 5 on 5" bolt pattern (same as JK).
Lots of storage space in trailer, and around trailer. Can convert to a 'regular' trailer - flexibility to get as much use from the setup as possible.
CONDITION: Very well maintained, low km, never been off-road, almost no stone chips, always garaged, in near show room condition.
REASON FOR SELLING: Moving overseas
PRICE AND PRICE CONDITIONS: $19,000 (or buy it with my JKU as a package for $65k! It will be up for sale soon as well, so grab yourself an unbeatable combo deal... see details on my build in my build thread in my sig).
LOCATION: Mt Waverley, VIC (Melbourne)