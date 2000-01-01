QDII diffs clicking in low range Hey guys,



Just had an awesome weekend up in the Cells River. The WH performed brilliant on the trials (embarrassing a couple of Prado's and the odd 75 series), but I noticed my front diff clicking a lot when negotiating turns.



I think the rear may be doing it too, but the front is pretty noisy and overpowers any other noises.



I had heard that this can be related to incorrect diff oils? I also heard that the QDII system will unlock the front diff when turning?



Either way, I'd love to know if it's an issue or not.



Cheers,



Robert



