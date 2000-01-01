Hidden Winch mount! I would usually post this under internet finds but I thought it deserved its own thread.

Apart from looking cool it has recovery points and frontal radiator protection





http://www.4x4shop.lt/en/parts/jeep-...with-skidplate I would usually post this under internet finds but I thought it deserved its own thread.Apart from looking cool it has recovery points and frontal radiator protection __________________

QuadraDrive II CRD 2"Lift +30 rims 265/70/17 General SRL's, Saguaro, Runva, 185w led's