  #1  
1 Hour Ago
chocco
Established Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 197
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 42
Liked 62 Times in 45 Posts
Default PCM Software S49 Update and ECM Tunes
Hi All

I have a ECM Flash tune and had the above update on Thursday I have been testing and checking things over the last couple of days.

Car has been running hotter and it's only been 22deg, oil has been sitting at 97 degrees and coolant about 94, normally would be 89deg and about 94deg while driving.
So I tested with the AC on as on a 35 deg day idling oil and coolant around 92 deg could only get it as low as 95/94 on a 22deg day

I have the SRT app on uconnect and noticed I couldn't get more the 620nm and 150ish kw.

As I now have a iPhone I redid torque on the missus phone and guess what EGR s now giving me a reading so I took it for a spin to chk the boost and peak boost was 24psi where before it was 28psi.

Also noticed the DPF % rising quickly as well.

Yet to be confirmed but I am fairly certain jeep will be going back to HPF for a possible redownload of the tune.

Edit

And I noticed that my Vdc was changing with the tune it was disabled and a constant 14vdc.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Likes: (1)
Last edited by chocco; 52 Minutes Ago at 06:27 PM.

  #2  
51 Minutes Ago
LeCheese
LeCheese  LeCheese is offline
Established Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Brisbane, QLD
Posts: 171
Likes: 2
Liked 11 Times in 10 Posts
Default
Just curious mate, how'd you get the SRT app on uconnect?
__________________
2015 GC Limited CRD w/ QL and ORA pack
Towbar, Roof Racks, ERPS
  #3  
46 Minutes Ago
chocco
Established Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 197
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 42
Liked 62 Times in 45 Posts
Default
Customtronix RAX jailbreak.

Also disables NAV lockout while moving.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  #4  
26 Minutes Ago
Troutman
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: NE Victoria
Posts: 426
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 1
Liked 27 Times in 22 Posts
Default
If you've had a performance ECU tune and then had the Jeep S49 flash done, then that would explain why the car is all screwed up mate. Pretty sure all those tunes need to be re-loaded as any dealership flash will overwrite them no? And if you do get your tune reloaded, then what's the point of the S49 flash anyway.
__________________
MY15 WK2 CRD Laredo
  #5  
22 Minutes Ago
chocco
Established Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Posts: 197
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 42
Liked 62 Times in 45 Posts
Default
The s49 was a major update across 4 control modules, I already knew from feedback in the US that the tune would go bye, bye.

I am posting this so other people are aware.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
