PCM Software S49 Update and ECM Tunes Hi All



I have a ECM Flash tune and had the above update on Thursday I have been testing and checking things over the last couple of days.



Car has been running hotter and it's only been 22deg, oil has been sitting at 97 degrees and coolant about 94, normally would be 89deg and about 94deg while driving.

So I tested with the AC on as on a 35 deg day idling oil and coolant around 92 deg could only get it as low as 95/94 on a 22deg day



I have the SRT app on uconnect and noticed I couldn't get more the 620nm and 150ish kw.



As I now have a iPhone I redid torque on the missus phone and guess what EGR s now giving me a reading so I took it for a spin to chk the boost and peak boost was 24psi where before it was 28psi.



Also noticed the DPF % rising quickly as well.



Yet to be confirmed but I am fairly certain jeep will be going back to HPF for a possible redownload of the tune.



Edit



And I noticed that my Vdc was changing with the tune it was disabled and a constant 14vdc.





