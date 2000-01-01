2.4 petrol 4 cylinder Hi guys, I've had an XJ for 6 yrs and I am now thinking of getting a KJ 2004 2.4L 4 cylinder petrol. Reason being I'm an old dude and more interested in cruising bush tracks rather than tackling cliff faces. The 4 cyl is way more economical than the V6 (also cheaper rego). I am way over overheating automatics so she comes with a 5 speed manual. All of this suits me to a T, just what I want.

There is one for sale for 8K$ with 188km on the clock, very neat and clean, very original. I've been for a test drive and it seems to have adequate power.

Does anyone have any feedback on this model? They seem to be pretty rare and there is not much information out there. Does it use the gearbox out of the diesel? Indestructible?



Thanks in advance.

