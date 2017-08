Diesel xj stalling Hey everyone,



I've got a 2000 cherokee with the 2.5 vm diesel in it. It's got a problem where the engine cuts out when you go to stop/slow down at an intersection. The engine light flashes to when it's happening. It doesn't happen at every intersection and it will start back up afterwards and carry on fine.



