Insurance for a 22 yo car.... As most of you know, my Jeep is a one owner car.... and 22 years later, the insured value of the car is almost nil. Many of its key components are either still in excellent working order, or are new ... except the paint job [because that already looks new .. as the red clay becomes unstuck over a number of years].



What happens if you have spent your hard earned money, lifting the car [which is another story in itself], installing air lockers, racks, bars, winches, lights etc, but your insured value is near rock bottom and the slightest prang would make your insurer offer a token wad of cash to wipe their hands clean with the matter? Is there an insurer who would cover these extras? Is it worth covering the extras?



