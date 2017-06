KL trailhawk classification Recently I found that the Vehicle classification for KL TH is MA not AC.

FCA changed the classification for GC from MA to MC few months ago after complaints from existing or potential customers.

Anyone heard about the change or plan to change the classification for KL TH?

