Parts for wk2 Laredo Diesel ... help please
Well... due to having selected a shitty insurance company that has rejected an insurance claim I am left trying to scrounge for parts to put my car back on the road. It's been a shocker year where I was diagnosed with a rare lung infection where I almost lost lung and life. After months mending we thought we would go on our trip to the cape that we had been planning for 18 months prior.
Being in the warmth really helped and the fam looked after me well. But unfortunately we hit a massive rut / washout that left the front end a little bruised. Needing:
Front struts, right stub axle, stabiliser bar, windscreen and a few other bits n pieces. The impact also caused the roof rack to pull the lugs out of the roof at the back (grrr) and then the mechanic at Bamaga tried to help patch the roof up but busted the rear right quarter / boot window.
We got back to Brisbane and made an insurance claim and it was rejected. (The claim we can discuss elsewhere). But I'm 1400 klm from Brisbane and need to work out what to do.
Having been off work so much this year i've pretty much let my business fall in to a whole so funds are really really tight. So i'm looking for 2nd hand parts. Can someone recommend somewhere I could find these parts for the front end? the roof is going to need to be replaced as well - quoted at $5k
Any help / suggestions people can offer would be incredibly appreciated. it's not a sob story to get people to give me stuff. I just want to get the car back on the road (and feel safe in it).

Brendan
Last edited by GTiBren; 49 Minutes Ago at 11:58 PM.

