JK '11-17 Stereo Replacements Has anybody tried the ebay/chinese head units that apparently come with a heap of features?? (bluetooth, GPS, DVD etc. even digital TV)



The most attractive thing for me is probably that it claims "plug & play". Meaning no warranty voiding, easy to replace if i dont really like it and also no cutting and splicing etc.



At about $600-700 they're not exactly cheap but pretty good price if all the listed features work as they should.



Here are a few links:



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/JEEP-WRAN...YAAOSwUxNXh65J



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Car-DVD-G...kAAOSww9VXhN1t



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/SPARK-GPS...QAAOSw7NNT3xE6



Has anybody tried the ebay/chinese head units that apparently come with a heap of features?? (bluetooth, GPS, DVD etc. even digital TV)The most attractive thing for me is probably that it claims "plug & play". Meaning no warranty voiding, easy to replace if i dont really like it and also no cutting and splicing etc.At about $600-700 they're not exactly cheap but pretty good price if all the listed features work as they should.Here are a few links: